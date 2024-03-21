Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Lowers Stock Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.05% of Clean Harbors worth $4,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 5.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 194,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,536,000 after purchasing an additional 10,527 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 3,711.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 277,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,406,000 after buying an additional 270,009 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 24.7% during the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 605,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,569,000 after acquiring an additional 119,944 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 521.4% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 55,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,310,000 after acquiring an additional 46,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 50.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,096,000 after acquiring an additional 28,255 shares during the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Clean Harbors from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.50.

In other news, Director John T. Preston sold 1,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total value of $360,332.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,767 shares in the company, valued at $897,912.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Clean Harbors news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 15,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.71, for a total value of $2,867,457.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,646,773.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Preston sold 1,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total transaction of $360,332.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,912.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CLH opened at $193.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 1.23. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.70 and a twelve month high of $194.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.19.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.13. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

