Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $4.55 Million Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,129 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in CarMax were worth $4,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CarMax by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,690,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,790,000 after purchasing an additional 303,973 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CarMax by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,633,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,546,000 after acquiring an additional 184,104 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,339,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,159,000 after purchasing an additional 49,780 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in CarMax by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,220,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,632,000 after purchasing an additional 193,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.9% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,665,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,172,000 after buying an additional 104,560 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KMX shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho started coverage on CarMax in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.92.

Insider Transactions at CarMax

In related news, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $1,006,567.11. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,830.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $1,006,567.11. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,830.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,541,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,515.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,704 shares of company stock valued at $11,233,876 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $83.07 on Thursday. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.76 and a 1-year high of $87.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.94. The firm has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.61.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. CarMax had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

