Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.55

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.55 and last traded at $3.60, with a volume of 4285412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on PACB. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.90.

Pacific Biosciences of California Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.74 and its 200-day moving average is $7.61. The company has a current ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $58.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.96 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 152.97% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 113.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Pacific Biosciences of California

In related news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 31,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total transaction of $240,963.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 910,171 shares in the company, valued at $7,072,028.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 31,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total value of $240,963.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 910,171 shares in the company, valued at $7,072,028.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Meline acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $176,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 68,371 shares of company stock worth $459,806 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 34,504,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $338,487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,681,833 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,789,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514,792 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,822,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $276,945,000 after purchasing an additional 621,003 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,781,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,315,000 after purchasing an additional 675,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,284,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,179,997 shares during the last quarter.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

Featured Stories

