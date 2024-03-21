Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,126 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,545 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $3,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OXY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.56.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $63.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.84. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $55.12 and a 12 month high of $67.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.63.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 22.51%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

