NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by BCS Wealth Management

BCS Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 875 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,680,199 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $88,598,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287,471 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,459,414 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,022,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,401 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in NVIDIA by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621,002 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,900,874,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in NVIDIA by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,311,434 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,445,211,000 after acquiring an additional 910,009 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $903.72 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $253.81 and a fifty-two week high of $974.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $721.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $553.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 75.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.73.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on NVDA. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $900.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $750.00 to $795.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $881.02.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at $24,696,719.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total transaction of $10,242,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,107,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,366,393.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at $24,696,719.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,774 shares of company stock worth $64,322,528. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

