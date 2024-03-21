Nordea Investment Management AB Has $17.26 Million Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,183 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,023 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.24% of Qualys worth $17,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QLYS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 58.2% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 54.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 3,000.0% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 353.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 422 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $167.19 on Thursday. Qualys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.00 and a 1 year high of $206.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.38 and a beta of 0.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. Qualys had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 49.06%. The business had revenue of $144.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.69 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $119,121.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,523,615.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.62, for a total value of $690,594.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 194,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,598,905.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total transaction of $119,121.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,523,615.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,548,879. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Qualys from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Qualys from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.15.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Qualys

About Qualys

(Free Report)

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.