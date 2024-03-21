Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 6,703 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,703 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $21,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 56.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,271,000 after purchasing an additional 20,022 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth approximately $390,000. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE SPG opened at $155.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.36 and its 200 day moving average is $129.95. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.17 and a twelve month high of $155.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by ($1.05). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 70.97% and a net margin of 42.30%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SPG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPG

About Simon Property Group

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.