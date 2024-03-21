Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Hits New 52-Week High at $61.36

Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $61.36 and last traded at $61.16, with a volume of 298178 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.29.

NDAQ has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Friday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

The company has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 19.28%. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 41.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Nasdaq by 48.7% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 428,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,828,000 after purchasing an additional 140,286 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nasdaq by 10.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 446,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,715,000 after purchasing an additional 43,910 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its stake in Nasdaq by 6.9% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 53,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Nasdaq by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,326,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,396,000 after purchasing an additional 40,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Nasdaq by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,431,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,419,000 after purchasing an additional 321,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

