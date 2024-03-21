Naples Global Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Naples Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,070 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays started coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.07.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $111.89 on Thursday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.53 and a 1 year high of $116.04. The company has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.05, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.02.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 57.44%. The business had revenue of $57.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.74%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

