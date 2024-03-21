Naples Global Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lowered its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,607 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 44.1% during the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,838,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,180,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,838,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,180,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total value of $19,354,368.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,189,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,588,833.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,774 shares of company stock valued at $64,322,528 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVDA opened at $903.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $721.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $553.34. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $253.81 and a 52-week high of $974.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 75.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday. Edward Jones downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler Companies lifted their price objective on NVIDIA to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NVIDIA from $840.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $881.02.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

