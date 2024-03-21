Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 64,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,186 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $3,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MNST. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 32,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 13,541 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,848,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 489,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,206,000 after acquiring an additional 49,220 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on MNST shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.43.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $60.14 on Thursday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $47.13 and a 52 week high of $61.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.15 and its 200-day moving average is $55.31. The company has a market capitalization of $62.58 billion, a PE ratio of 38.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.72.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 659,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $38,584,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 777,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,542,532. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

