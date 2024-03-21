Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stock Position Lowered by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,850 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 2,102 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on MDT. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,110,842.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE:MDT opened at $84.04 on Thursday. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $68.84 and a 1 year high of $92.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.71%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 87.90%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

