LexAurum Advisors LLC Takes $215,000 Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $949.08 on Thursday. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $478.77 and a fifty-two week high of $1,007.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $886.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $752.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $124.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.51.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 30.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $7,703,568.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,280,668. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $7,703,568.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,280,668. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $678,037.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,920,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,895 shares of company stock worth $15,666,586. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LRCX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $811.68.

View Our Latest Research Report on LRCX

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.