LexAurum Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 914 iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,367,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $261,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $115,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 25.2% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $432,000.

Shares of OEF stock opened at $247.98 on Thursday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $178.84 and a 12-month high of $247.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $236.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

