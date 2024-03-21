LexAurum Advisors LLC Invests $203,000 in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at $695,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,153,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,228,000 after buying an additional 407,538 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,527,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,297,000 after buying an additional 11,815 shares during the period. Finally, Windle Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Windle Wealth LLC now owns 97,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after buying an additional 11,683 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on O. Mizuho lowered their target price on Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. BNP Paribas raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.96.

NYSE:O opened at $52.44 on Thursday. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $45.03 and a 1 year high of $64.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $45.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.62, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.42.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a mar 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.257 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous mar 24 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 244.45%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

