J Kenneth Thompson Sells 1,000 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Stock

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at $4,017,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $254.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $59.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $232.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $186.01 and a 12 month high of $257.76.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.91 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Natural Resources

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $2.56 dividend. This represents a $10.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on PXD shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pioneer Natural Resources

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Get Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.