Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Stake Increased by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the first quarter valued at $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the third quarter worth $39,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 84.1% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 41.0% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $348.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $371.98 and its 200-day moving average is $446.80. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $334.54 and a 52-week high of $541.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

Insider Activity at Humana

In related news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita bought 545 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $367.09 per share, for a total transaction of $200,064.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at $946,358.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 price target (down from $530.00) on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $465.00 to $413.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $356.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $597.00 to $391.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on HUM

Humana Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.