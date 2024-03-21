Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Takes $412,000 Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Toro by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Toro by 37.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Toro by 7.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Toro by 2.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 883,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,558,000 after acquiring an additional 23,223 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Toro by 9.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Toro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Toro from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Toro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.60.

Toro Price Performance

Shares of TTC opened at $89.30 on Thursday. The Toro Company has a 12-month low of $78.35 and a 12-month high of $111.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.49 and its 200 day moving average is $88.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 0.72.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). Toro had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toro Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Toro’s payout ratio is 52.55%.

Insider Transactions at Toro

In other Toro news, VP Edric C. Funk sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $55,085.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,958.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Edric C. Funk sold 615 shares of Toro stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $55,085.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,958.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 939 shares of Toro stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $93,007.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,206 shares of company stock worth $1,245,750. 1.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Toro Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

