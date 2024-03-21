Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Takes $351,000 Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth $3,664,000. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth $392,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in United States Steel by 88.9% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 79,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after buying an additional 37,324 shares during the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on X. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on United States Steel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.89.

United States Steel Stock Down 0.2 %

United States Steel stock opened at $39.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 2.02. United States Steel Co. has a twelve month low of $20.40 and a twelve month high of $50.20.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is currently 5.70%.

United States Steel Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Featured Articles

