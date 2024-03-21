Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Makes New Investment in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WEX. Morgan Stanley increased its position in WEX by 342.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,059,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,294 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter worth about $73,069,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 598,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,024,000 after acquiring an additional 172,805 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,101,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $731,925,000 after acquiring an additional 164,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 425,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,531,000 after acquiring an additional 140,870 shares in the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WEX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on WEX from $205.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on WEX from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded WEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.08.

In other WEX news, SVP Sara Trickett sold 887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.61, for a total value of $199,229.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Sara Trickett sold 887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.61, for a total transaction of $199,229.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.55, for a total value of $1,290,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,130.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,124 shares of company stock valued at $14,636,825. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WEX opened at $235.99 on Thursday. WEX Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.95 and a 1 year high of $236.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.43. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 38.31, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.59.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $663.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.75 million. WEX had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.33%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

