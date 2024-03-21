Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Cuts Position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning decreased its holdings in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 92.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 50,942 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in XPO were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XPO. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO in the third quarter worth $31,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in XPO in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in XPO by 37.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in XPO by 673.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in XPO in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

XPO Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $124.33 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.22, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 2.19. XPO, Inc. has a one year low of $29.02 and a one year high of $129.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. XPO had a return on equity of 29.85% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. XPO’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that XPO, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

XPO has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of XPO from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of XPO from $97.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded XPO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on XPO from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on XPO from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.80.

XPO Profile

(Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Further Reading

