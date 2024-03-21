Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Trims Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 493,695 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 52,312 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.9% of Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $68,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. DE Burlo Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 520.0% in the 2nd quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 96,498 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,551,000 after buying an additional 80,934 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.6% during the third quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 15,747 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.0% during the third quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,416,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $577,908,000 after purchasing an additional 104,366 shares in the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 28,281 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total value of $3,998,933.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,535,282.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total transaction of $3,152,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,422,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,443,236.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 28,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total value of $3,998,933.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,002 shares in the company, valued at $3,535,282.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 279,659 shares of company stock worth $39,460,310. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $148.74 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.74 and a 52-week high of $153.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.62 and its 200 day moving average is $137.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.03.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Alphabet

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.