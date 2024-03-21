Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 1,178 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $3,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 5,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.47, for a total transaction of $2,004,212.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,421 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,196.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.22, for a total transaction of $3,780,841.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,126 shares in the company, valued at $4,731,807.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 5,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.47, for a total transaction of $2,004,212.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,196.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,285 shares of company stock worth $34,741,478. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $430.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $43.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $398.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $364.37. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.85 and a twelve month high of $433.80.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.12 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $452.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $394.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $422.83.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

