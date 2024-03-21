Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $3,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSA. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth $267,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $1,374,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $398,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Storage Price Performance

Shares of PSA opened at $281.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $285.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.04. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $233.18 and a fifty-two week high of $316.48.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($1.94). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 45.34%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.00.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

