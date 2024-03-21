Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,838 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 96.5% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth $29,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, Director William H. Swanson acquired 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $215.35 per share, for a total transaction of $269,187.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,285.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 3,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total transaction of $783,919.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,057,346.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Swanson bought 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $215.35 per share, with a total value of $269,187.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,285.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,362 shares of company stock worth $1,772,560 over the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LHX shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LHX

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:LHX opened at $212.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.01. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $160.25 and a one year high of $218.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.55. The stock has a market cap of $40.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.65.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.05%.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.