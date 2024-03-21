Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Increases Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,588 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Newmont were worth $4,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Newmont by 1,462.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Newmont by 242.2% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Newmont during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the third quarter valued at $28,000. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NEM shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Newmont from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Argus lowered Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Newmont from $50.00 to $43.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Newmont from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $226,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,396.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Performance

NYSE:NEM opened at $34.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.09. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $29.42 and a 52 week high of $52.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently -42.02%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

