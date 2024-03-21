Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $4.03 Million Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,615 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Valero Energy during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1,676.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE VLO opened at $169.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.53. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $104.18 and a 1 year high of $171.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $141.82 and its 200 day moving average is $134.60.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 6.10%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 15.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Valero Energy from $138.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.33.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

