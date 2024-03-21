Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,941 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,586 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $3,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LNG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,330,395 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,957,460,000 after acquiring an additional 223,024 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $961,421,000 after purchasing an additional 830,898 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 5.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,052,497 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $672,559,000 after buying an additional 220,802 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,542,925 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $531,297,000 after acquiring an additional 576,067 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,384,618 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $514,784,000 after purchasing an additional 20,949 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on LNG. StockNews.com downgraded Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.10.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $162.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $38.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.63. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.30 and a 12-month high of $183.46.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $3.06. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 69.52% and a net margin of 48.45%. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $15.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.30%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

