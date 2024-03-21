Exchange Bank Sells 1,219 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Exchange Bank lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.1% of Exchange Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Exchange Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,049,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 23,151 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 84,992 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $148.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.74 and a twelve month high of $153.78.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $3,347,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,310,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,710,216.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 28,281 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total value of $3,998,933.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,002 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,535,282.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 279,659 shares of company stock valued at $39,460,310. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company's stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Alphabet from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JMP Securities raised their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Alphabet from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Alphabet from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.03.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

