Exchange Bank Has $754,000 Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Exchange Bank reduced its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,523 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Exchange Bank’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,994 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.5% during the third quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 857 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. IMPACTfolio LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 529 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.1% during the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 554 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $903.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 75.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.73. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $253.81 and a 12-month high of $974.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $721.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $553.34.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,838,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,180,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,774 shares of company stock worth $64,322,528. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $790.00 to $985.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $881.02.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

