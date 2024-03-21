Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,532 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,746 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 100.0% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 86.8% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 100.0% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Shares of ET opened at $15.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $15.72.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.46 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.17%. Energy Transfer’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.05%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ET has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

