Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.300-4.600 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.8 billion-$2.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.9 billion. Caleres also updated its FY25 guidance to $4.30-4.60 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Caleres from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Caleres from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Caleres in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Caleres Price Performance

CAL opened at $40.05 on Thursday. Caleres has a 1-year low of $16.85 and a 1-year high of $41.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.57.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The textile maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The firm had revenue of $697.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.32 million. Caleres had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that Caleres will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caleres Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caleres

In other news, insider Willis Hill sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $49,615.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,780,564.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John W. Schmidt sold 25,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $980,601.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,663 shares in the company, valued at $12,993,514.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Willis Hill sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $49,615.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,780,564.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,318 shares of company stock worth $1,834,002. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caleres

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Caleres by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 413,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,700,000 after acquiring an additional 44,672 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Caleres by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,328 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Caleres by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 97,290 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Caleres by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,429 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 15,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Caleres by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,133,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $96,305,000 after acquiring an additional 17,567 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, Eastern Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products.

Featured Stories

