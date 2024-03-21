Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Purchases New Shares in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,564 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in Embraer by 1.6% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 17,880,297 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $245,318,000 after acquiring an additional 285,282 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Embraer by 148.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,869,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Embraer by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,142,006 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,065,000 after acquiring an additional 46,572 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Embraer by 30.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,012,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,374,000 after purchasing an additional 466,642 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Embraer by 69.3% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,431,059 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,634,000 after acquiring an additional 586,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Embraer alerts:

Embraer Trading Up 1.7 %

ERJ stock opened at $25.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Embraer S.A. has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $25.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on ERJ shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Embraer from $19.50 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Embraer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Embraer

Embraer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.