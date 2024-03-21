Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Invests $46,000 in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 96.5% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LHX opened at $212.25 on Thursday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.25 and a 52-week high of $218.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $210.09 and a 200-day moving average of $194.55. The stock has a market cap of $40.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.65.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.05%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, Director William H. Swanson bought 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $215.35 per share, for a total transaction of $269,187.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,543 shares in the company, valued at $332,285.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director William H. Swanson purchased 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $215.35 per share, for a total transaction of $269,187.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,285.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 1,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.14, for a total transaction of $272,792.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,376,393.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,362 shares of company stock worth $1,772,560 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LHX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $184.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.00.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

