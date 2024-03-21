Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Buys New Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, Director Mark T. Smucker purchased 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,050.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark T. Smucker purchased 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,050.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $450,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

KMB opened at $124.43 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.29 and a 200 day moving average of $122.04. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $116.32 and a 52-week high of $147.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. The stock has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.40.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 260.47%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on KMB shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.36.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

