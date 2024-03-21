BluePath Capital Management LLC Has $1.66 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

BluePath Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 73.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,047 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.4% of BluePath Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. BluePath Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 44.1% in the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $903.72 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $253.81 and a 12-month high of $974.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $721.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $553.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 75.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. Truist Financial upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $911.00 to $1,177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $881.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total value of $19,354,368.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,189,083 shares in the company, valued at $645,588,833.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,774 shares of company stock worth $64,322,528 in the last ninety days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

