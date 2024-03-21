Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,202 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,802 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,202 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 0.7% of Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. United Bank increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 28.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,065,457,000 after acquiring an additional 249,045 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 42.1% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 205.3% during the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth approximately $929,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVDA stock opened at $903.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 75.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.73. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $253.81 and a 12 month high of $974.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $721.23 and its 200 day moving average is $553.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total transaction of $19,354,368.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,189,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,588,833.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total transaction of $19,354,368.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,189,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,588,833.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at $620,560,171.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,774 shares of company stock valued at $64,322,528 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $840.00 to $970.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $610.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler Companies increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $750.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $881.02.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

