Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Position Cut by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amgen stock opened at $273.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $146.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $329.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $293.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.85.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.30.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

