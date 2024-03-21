Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Now Covered by Analysts at Raymond James

Research analysts at Raymond James started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AMP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $394.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $355.00 to $452.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $422.83.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on AMP

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

AMP opened at $430.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. Ameriprise Financial has a one year low of $279.85 and a one year high of $433.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $398.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $364.37.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will post 34.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total transaction of $3,296,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,411,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total transaction of $3,296,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,411,864.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.60, for a total transaction of $1,546,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,832,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,285 shares of company stock valued at $34,741,478 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106,308.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,587,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,335,000 after buying an additional 1,586,121 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $514,539,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1,001.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 564,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,266,000 after purchasing an additional 512,884 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 29.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,673,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,952,000 after purchasing an additional 382,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 595,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,243,000 after purchasing an additional 358,780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.