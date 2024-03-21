Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Stock Position Trimmed by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,651,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,544,937,000 after buying an additional 32,632 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,459,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $814,866,000 after buying an additional 50,320 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,375,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $739,686,000 after buying an additional 195,537 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,673,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,952,000 after buying an additional 382,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106,308.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,587,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,335,000 after buying an additional 1,586,121 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $430.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $398.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $364.37. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.85 and a fifty-two week high of $433.80. The company has a market cap of $43.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 8,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total value of $3,296,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,134 shares in the company, valued at $5,411,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 8,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total value of $3,296,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,134 shares in the company, valued at $5,411,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 5,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.63, for a total transaction of $2,043,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,977,073.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,285 shares of company stock worth $34,741,478 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $394.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $422.83.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

