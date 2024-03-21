Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,290 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Unique Wealth LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $76,049,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $179,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 23,151 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $148.74 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.74 and a 12-month high of $153.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.54.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total transaction of $28,698.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,436.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total transaction of $28,698.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,436.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,922.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 279,659 shares of company stock worth $39,460,310 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Alphabet from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Redburn Atlantic lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $174.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.03.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

