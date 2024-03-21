Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by BluePath Capital Management LLC

BluePath Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,001 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $16,688,000. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 17.0% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,110,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 23.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $900,929,000 after buying an additional 61,427 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 20.4% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Up 1.2 %

Alphabet stock opened at $148.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.74 and a 12 month high of $153.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Barclays cut their target price on Alphabet from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Alphabet from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Alphabet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.03.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Alphabet

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,985,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,548,095.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,548,095.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 279,659 shares of company stock valued at $39,460,310. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.