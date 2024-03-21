Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by BCS Wealth Management

BCS Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,548 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Meritage Group LP lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,061.5% during the third quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $174.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.03.

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 28,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total value of $3,998,933.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,002 shares in the company, valued at $3,535,282.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at $243,854,485.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 28,281 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total value of $3,998,933.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,282.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 279,659 shares of company stock worth $39,460,310 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet stock opened at $148.74 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $99.74 and a one year high of $153.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.54. The company has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

