AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Takes $322.05 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 650,372 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $322,045,000. NVIDIA comprises approximately 5.1% of AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock opened at $903.72 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $253.81 and a twelve month high of $974.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $721.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $553.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.69, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.73.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $910.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on NVIDIA from $720.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $900.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $881.02.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total value of $19,354,368.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,189,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,588,833.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total transaction of $19,354,368.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,189,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,588,833.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,838,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,180,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,774 shares of company stock valued at $64,322,528 in the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

