6,595 Shares in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Acquired by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of IAC by 204.2% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in IAC by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in IAC in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in IAC by 23.1% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of IAC by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

IAC Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ IAC opened at $53.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.43. IAC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.39 and a fifty-two week high of $69.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.53). IAC had a net margin of 6.09% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. On average, analysts predict that IAC Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of IAC from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial raised their target price on IAC from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on IAC from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of IAC from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.69.

IAC Company Profile

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

