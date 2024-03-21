2,443 Shares in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Purchased by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $761,000. Source Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 28,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $108.20 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $110.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.31. The firm has a market cap of $75.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
