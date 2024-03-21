2,443 Shares in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Purchased by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $761,000. Source Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 28,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $108.20 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $110.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.31. The firm has a market cap of $75.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.