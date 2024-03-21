15,462 Shares in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Bought by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 12.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 5.1% in the third quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FLO opened at $23.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 39.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.04. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.64 and a 52-week high of $29.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.73 and a 200 day moving average of $22.23.

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 2.42%. Flowers Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.62%.

FLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

In other Flowers Foods news, insider Terry S. Thomas sold 36,577 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $845,294.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,721.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

