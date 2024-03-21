1,510 Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Purchased by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,510 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 109,667.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after acquiring an additional 16,041,103 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 599.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,522,410 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $321,475,000 after buying an additional 1,827,485 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 8,961.2% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161,461 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $222,628,000 after buying an additional 1,148,643 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the second quarter worth about $221,773,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Boeing by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,585,234,000 after buying an additional 872,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Price Performance

BA stock opened at $187.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.57 billion, a PE ratio of -51.03, a P/E/G ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $176.25 and a 12 month high of $267.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $203.67 and its 200 day moving average is $211.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.75) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $306.00 to $279.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Edward Jones cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Boeing

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.