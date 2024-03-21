1,475 Shares in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Purchased by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 1,422.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 151.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Price Performance

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $255.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.02. The company has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.20. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.36 and a 52-week high of $259.04.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 13.01%. Lincoln Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on LECO. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $208.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $232.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lincoln Electric news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 12,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.95, for a total transaction of $3,178,719.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,554,575.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total value of $834,202.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,308,819.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 12,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.95, for a total value of $3,178,719.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,554,575.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

