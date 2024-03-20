Zacks Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 18th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chakraborty now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.83. The consensus estimate for Halozyme Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $3.33 per share.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HALO. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. TD Cowen started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.88.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Up 1.1 %

HALO opened at $40.81 on Wednesday. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $29.85 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.69. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.25.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 248.20% and a net margin of 33.96%. The company had revenue of $230.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.25 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Halozyme Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 50.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.2% during the second quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 15,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Halozyme Therapeutics

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total value of $416,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 156,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,519,075.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.